The notion that legislators are considering to withhold COVID-19 emergency funding for the states because the majority of the states will not fully open schools in the Fall really shows how far our government has fallen. It is immoral for these elected officials, on both sides of the isle, to even consider using our children as bargaining chips knowing that one outcome may place their lives in greater danger.
We all should immediately speak out this issue and tell the folks in Washington to take this issue off the table.
Roy Lucas
Brunswick