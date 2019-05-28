May I “Amen” the “administration moves to revoke transgender health protection” article as well as Mr. Erickson’s column in the May 25 issue of The News. In my opinion, the article addressed immoral action by the Obama administration that is being somewhat corrected/reversed by the current administration.
The prior administration did all of society a disservice when it proposed that an individual can answer questions about sexuality that God has already answered. And, Mr. Erickson brought a great challenge to man’s value of money and life. He specifically addressed Hollywood’s exit from states like Georgia that have strengthened laws to promote life by limiting access/approval of abortion.
I agree with his final sentence, “And the God we worship compels us to put the lives of children ahead of money.” In our times when one political party — except three members —in the United States Senate led to the defeat of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, we need to look more intently at our nation’s morality and less at our politics.
Wank Davis
St. Simons Island