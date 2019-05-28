May I “Amen” the “administration moves to revoke transgender health protection” article as well as Mr. Erickson’s column in the May 25 issue of The News. In my opinion, the article addressed immoral action by the Obama administration that is being somewhat corrected/reversed by the current administration.

The prior administration did all of society a disservice when it proposed that an individual can answer questions about sexuality that God has already answered. And, Mr. Erickson brought a great challenge to man’s value of money and life. He specifically addressed Hollywood’s exit from states like Georgia that have strengthened laws to promote life by limiting access/approval of abortion.

I agree with his final sentence, “And the God we worship compels us to put the lives of children ahead of money.” In our times when one political party — except three members —in the United States Senate led to the defeat of the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, we need to look more intently at our nation’s morality and less at our politics.

Wank Davis

St. Simons Island

More from this section

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.