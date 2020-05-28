The Brunswick News edition of May 20 revealed two aspects of the county budget in direct conflict with each other.
One article addressed the estimated county budget shortfall of $1.95 million. This shortfall is mainly attributed to lost revenue during the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. The shortfall will no doubt result in some public services being cut.
The second article dealt with the most recent competitive bids to build an Animal Control shelter. Estimates range from $3.5 million to $4.1 million, significantly higher than the $1.5 originally allocated for this purpose in SPLOST 2016. A previous estimate came in at $2.9 million and would have resulted in a shelter lacking many of the features in the original plan. If the original SPLOST funds had been put to use improving and upgrading the current shelter, the animals, staff, volunteers and public would already be reaping the benefit of good financial stewardship of available funds.
The continuing push by some to only build new, in an out of the way location, is illogical — especially now that there are significant budget issues to consider. Responsible use of the available funds would enhance the function of the current shelter and would somewhat relieve the pressure on an overstretched budget.
Is it wise to spend more money than we have, to receive less function in a new underfunded facility? Good use of the available funds will result in workable upgrades and an improved functional shelter.
Barbara Sancomb
Jekyll Island