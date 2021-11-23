There is a rumor out that, buried in Biden’s 2,400 page Build Back Better Plan, is $100 million to close down the U.S. Capitol building and convert it to an autonomous “safe-sanctuary” zone for illegal immigrants.
Since the U.S. Constitution is no longer applicable to how we govern — and, since we have a “do nothing” Congress, unable to pass effective legislation, control spending, govern, or protect our constitutional rights or our sovereignty — it makes sense to fire them all and buy them one-way economy class tickets home at taxpayer’s expense.
Using the Capital building as a convenient “safe-sanctuary” zone will enable the Biden administration to hand out taxpayer funds to illegals more efficiently, provide more welfare benefits to illegals, offer them safety from the evil border patrol folks, and give the ACLU a perfect base from which to defend these illegal immigrants when they violate U.S. law.
It makes sense to me.
Ralph Bennett
Brunswick