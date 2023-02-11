I hope they find out who the slob or slobs that dump the trash. One day as I was driving up U.S. 17, I saw a bunch of trash in the ditch, and my up bringing and naval service would not let me bypass the mess. So I pulled over in to the ditch and started to pick it all up. Thankfully I was in a pickup. A few minutes later, a lady who was a medical nurse and worked on an ambulance out of Darien stopped and helped me pick up all the trash. She was a special person who believed our city and country should be kept neat and clean, not like the folks in Monday’s paper who have a junkyard near their trailer.
It would sure be nice if we had someone with the authority to ticket these folks. A few years ago I rode with a man who was doing just that. If he spotted trash, he would stop and ticket the trash-a-re-nos. How folks can live like that puts a black mark on our whole city, folks. Shape up or ship out.