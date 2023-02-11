I hope they find out who the slob or slobs that dump the trash. One day as I was driving up U.S. 17, I saw a bunch of trash in the ditch, and my up bringing and naval service would not let me bypass the mess. So I pulled over in to the ditch and started to pick it all up. Thankfully I was in a pickup. A few minutes later, a lady who was a medical nurse and worked on an ambulance out of Darien stopped and helped me pick up all the trash. She was a special person who believed our city and country should be kept neat and clean, not like the folks in Monday’s paper who have a junkyard near their trailer.

It would sure be nice if we had someone with the authority to ticket these folks. A few years ago I rode with a man who was doing just that. If he spotted trash, he would stop and ticket the trash-a-re-nos. How folks can live like that puts a black mark on our whole city, folks. Shape up or ship out.

A second abandoned home in the 1600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Brunswick burned within five days of the first on Wednesday evening, each was unintentional and likely the result of homeless people staying there, said Brunswick’s interim fire chief.

The national recession economists are predicting in 2023 is likely to hit the rest of the state harder than it will the Golden Isles based on predictions presented Wednesday at the 40th Annual University of Georgia Economic Outlook Luncheon on Jekyll Island.