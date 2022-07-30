The Union Carbide contract with Camden County died a natural death. Camden wants the public to think Union Carbide unilaterally canceled the contract. They did no such thing. After seven years, Union Carbide decided that if Camden voters didn’t want the spaceport, they would not voluntarily renew the contract for the special interests for the umpteenth time since 2015.

When Camden County had the chance to close on the property, they couldn’t. Union Carbide gave them seven years, and dishonest Camden found ways to let time expire. Union Carbide may have contaminated the land, but Spaceport Camden ran out the clock. Case closed.

