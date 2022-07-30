The Union Carbide contract with Camden County died a natural death. Camden wants the public to think Union Carbide unilaterally canceled the contract. They did no such thing. After seven years, Union Carbide decided that if Camden voters didn’t want the spaceport, they would not voluntarily renew the contract for the special interests for the umpteenth time since 2015.
When Camden County had the chance to close on the property, they couldn’t. Union Carbide gave them seven years, and dishonest Camden found ways to let time expire. Union Carbide may have contaminated the land, but Spaceport Camden ran out the clock. Case closed.
Spaceport Camden was a bad idea from day one. Launching rockets from the inland site jeopardizes our coast from explosions, debris, fire and death. Camden consultant-shopped to find one who calculated that a rocket could never crash on Cumberland Island. Who believes that? What about our tidewaters? The FAA says no qualified rocket exists for Spaceport Camden in the “foreseeable future.” Camden’s sloppy work and delays forced Union Carbide to recognize that Camden’s government couldn’t be trusted with yet another extension.
Camden has refused to release the unredacted contracts. An appeal was made Thursday to the Georgia Attorney General to enforce the Open Records Act so we could know what Camden County wants hidden. Camden’s lawyer even asked the court to seal the case documents to secret the contract facts from the press and the public. What is Camden County hiding?