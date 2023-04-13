One of the headlines in Friday’s edition of The News was about President Biden about to propose the toughest-ever standards for automobiles. If electric cars are so great, why force them on us with mandates, bribes and subsidies?
Al Brown
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We hope you've enjoyed your 3 free articles this month.Subscribe today to gain FULL ACCESS to our online content.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One of the headlines in Friday’s edition of The News was about President Biden about to propose the toughest-ever standards for automobiles. If electric cars are so great, why force them on us with mandates, bribes and subsidies?
Al Brown
St. Simons Island
Glynn Academy senior Griffin Lee sees the finish line and does not plan to slow down anytime soon.
Katie Seames sat behind a wall of monitors that shone down on her and Raven Kern on Tuesday at the Glynn-Brunswick 911 Center as the pair pored over the locations of different neighborhoods in Brunswick.
They camped beneath the stars, slugged through mud, slept in close proximity to some gators and returned home with a clearer understanding of the important role wetlands play in today’s conservation efforts.
Construction of the 60-home village on Altama Avenue by Hand in Hand of Glynn, Inc. is nearly complete.
Chick-fil-A’s Brunswick location has had many reasons to celebrate lately, including the recent news that 11 employees at the restaurant won college scholarships totaling $26,000 through this year’s Remarkable Futures Scholarship program.
It took Logan Wendel, a newly minted Eagle Scout with Boy Scouts of American Troop 224, just two and a half years to earn the highest rank in Scouting.