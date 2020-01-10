It’s a wonderful day in Mr. Cullen’s neighborhood. Today’s word, boys and girls is Hypocrite. “Hypocrite” Can you say hypocrite? A person who is a hypocrite is not a very nice person.
Democrat presidents Harry Truman, John F. Kennedy, and Lyndon Johnson sent hundreds of thousands of our young men to fight in Korea, Cuba (Bay of Pigs), and Vietnam. They instituted a lottery system and a forced conscription to supply unwilling men to fight in these places. Bill Clinton bombed Iraq for four days in 1998 during his impeachment hearings, and Barack Obama sent forces to kill Osama Bin Laden. All of this was done without these Democrat presidents requesting congress to declare war.
Democrat leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi were around for all of these events and participating in our government for most of them. Never did they fault any of these Democrat presidents for not asking congress to declare war in order to do what they did. Never did they fault any of these Democrat presidents for not asking congress for permission prior to doing many of the things they did.
But today, with our president in the other party, a Republican president bombing an Iranian bad guy, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi are crying out that our president should have asked congress to declare war or at least for permission from congress before he did anything.
And now, boys and girls, you know what a hypocrite is.
Frank Cullen
St. Simons Island