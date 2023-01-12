Central Americans trek north as corruption, violence and climate change collapse their societies into black holes. We can either help them or let them die. The pride of humanity becomes the desolation of Earth and the desolation of Earth becomes the destiny of humanity as the day approaches when any human activity will be judged solely by the extent to which it fosters and enhances human relationship to Earth, else extinction.
When water, air and soil are finally depleted of their life-giving qualities, our grandchildren will face threats of such magnitude as to deny them places to migrate to escape, and the rich will hold no advantage over the poor as money becomes powerless to allay the sword dangling over every human head. When an end to grace becomes imminent and too terrifying to contemplate, we shall cease in dismembering God and begin to remember him, abandoning all such systems as plunder the Earth for appetite over need.