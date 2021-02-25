A recent letter warned of the Democrats’ proposed HR-127, which will make gun ownership more difficult and much more expensive for America’s 100 million gun owners, with zero effect on criminal gun possession. Unfortunately, drugs and guns go together like politicians and corruption.
While the left plans to disarm honest Americans, they are correspondingly turning our law and order on its head. Witness the successful blue city campaigns to reduce policing, tested during the 2020 summer of protests. While many blue cities were being torn apart with nightly rioting, looting and burning, local police were vilified by mayors. From New York City to Seattle, and in between, police departments were being defunded and dismantled. The resulting explosion in violent crimes was blamed on the virus.
Progressive social justice labels the victims as criminals, the police as thugs, and the criminals as heroes. Violent prisoners are irresponsibly released, captured criminals given no bail releases, and dozens of felony crimes reclassified as misdemeanors. Many police departments are drastically understaffed with skyrocketing attrition and non-sustainable recruitment.
Washington’s new public safety plan is twofold: disarm America and coddle criminality. Armed honest citizens are a politician’s greatest roadblock to an invincible fiefdom. Draconian gun laws have failed everywhere to disarm criminals (check Chicago) and social policing will leave the public with only Snake Plissken for help to escape “Urban Mayhem.” Guess whose tax dollars will fund 24/7 security for our political elite, while hanging your family out to dry?
Pete Richmond
St. Simons Island