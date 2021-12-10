We shouldn’t be building more wind generators and solar farms to reduce greenhouse gases. They take up land, are expensive, dirty to construct and maintain and have to periodically be disposed of. A better solution is to conserve the energy we have.
Thanks to our current administration’s reducing oil production and closing pipelines we have become more reliant on Middle Eastern oil. We also continue to allow most of the natural gas from shale oil fields to be burned off. US shale oil fields burn off about 1.6 billion cubic feet (14.25 million gallons of gasoline equivalent) of natural gas a day.
When the Golden Ray capsized it had about 365,000 gallons of fuel in its tanks. The supertankers delivering oil from the Middle East burn up about 35 million gallons during an average 40 day trip from the Middle East to the US.
Twenty years ago we were promoting natural gas-powered vehicles in the US, but now are switching to electric vehicles requiring more expensive power generation. Recapturing the natural gas and burning it in our vehicles could result in no increase in greenhouse gases.
Environmental groups in Georgia fought the Palmetto Pipeline. As a result we continue to rely on 2,000 tanker trucks a day delivering our fuel from Georgia’s western state line. This requires a tremendous amount of diesel fuel instead of the small amount of energy required to deliver the fuel through the pipeline. This would have also decreased our cost of gasoline.
Solution: conserve by manufacturing and buying in America.
Brian Blue
St. Simons Island