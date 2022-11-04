For me this is an obvious no-brainer. Why would we not want to improve the quality of life in our community and have a significant portion of those funds come from people outside of our community?
SPLOST is the only taxation that the citizen can have direct input on the projects. The alternative is we have an increase in our property taxes and no say in what they spend the money on.
Do I think project management and fiscal decisions could have been improved on with previous SPLOST referendums? Yes. As the former chairman of the SPLOST 2016 oversight committee, I have attended numerous meetings with county, city, Joint Water and Sewer Commission and Jekyll Island staff.
At these meetings it was clear to me that the staff wanted to complete projects and get them done in a timely manner and within budget. It was also clear that many of the projects run into unforeseen issues and delays outside of their control.
For example, right of way acquisition, Department of Transportation or Department of Natural Resources studies/approvals, matching fund distribution — the list goes on and on. I would challenge the opposition to SPLOST to demonstrate a personal home or business improvement project that has been completed on time and in budget in the last 10 years.
I believe that the county and city have listened to our previous concerns and have addressed them. We all need to contribute. Vote yes for SPLOST.