For me this is an obvious no-brainer. Why would we not want to improve the quality of life in our community and have a significant portion of those funds come from people outside of our community?

SPLOST is the only taxation that the citizen can have direct input on the projects. The alternative is we have an increase in our property taxes and no say in what they spend the money on.

More from this section

Shrimp and Grits Festival to return Friday

Shrimp and Grits Festival to return Friday

By all accounts, Michael Young is a busy guy. The catering manager at Halyards Restaurant Group is tasked with helping to ensure the three businesses — Halyard’s, Tramici and La Plancha — run seamlessly.