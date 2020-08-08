I recently had a small debate with a couple of young friends about White privilege. One was saying there is no such thing. The other disagreed. When I gave them my opinion, derived from living the American dream for 88 years, they were both impressed.
I was briefly involved in the civil rights movement back in the days when White privilege was a rampant fact and attempts to rectify it were hazardous to the health of all involved without regard for race or creed. I no longer see White privilege in our society today, but rather some majority privilege.
In properly functioning democratic republics, the majorities get to do things their way as long as they extend all of the “ways” to the minorities.
As one of the privileged majority, I have always attempted to help any and all minorities to try and get some of these majority privileges. This has been true of most White Americans for many years now.
It is the minorities right to refuse to see the advantage of our “ways.” It is not their right to hate us for enjoying the gains of them, or to insist upon enjoying the fruits of the “ways” in which they refuse to participate.
One of the fears of my Black friends, in the civil rights movement of the 1950s, was that Black people in America would wind up being on reservations like the American Indians. I often told them, from what I observed, my fear was that they would do it to themselves.
This too shall pass, but only if all Americans feel free to discuss it.
Bob Hilton
Brunswick