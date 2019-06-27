A report by the Center for Climate Integrity [CCI] presents a shocking, searchable prediction of billions needed for sea-level-rise safeguards in coastal America by 2040.
But proposed sea-walls are a speculative and temporary remedy at best.
Moreover, the threats described and the costs of dealing with them are probably understated, perhaps greatly. Based on recent U.N. research, it’s asserted that the rate of climate damage is increasing much faster than previously thought, so the CCI report findings should be considered minimums.
It’s worth emphasizing that sea-walls are not a universal remedy for the diverse, difficult consequences of rising seas, even temporarily. The report’s sea-wall cost estimates should be seen as a metric for predicting the minimum dollar value of flooding damage in coastal communities during the next 20 years.
For instance, the cost for Glynn County is estimated to be nearly $3 billion by 2040. Similarly, Chatham would have to spend more than $4 billion by then. CCI lists estimates for all U.S. coastal areas.
Not considered is that other destructive impacts of climate disruption — such as crop-losses, degraded fisheries and health-threatening heat — may cause even greater harms to the quality of life in the Southeast.
As the CCI says, such enormous climate impacts are mainly attributable to decades of willfully deceptive misconduct by the fossil-fuel industry. The question is, what is the American public going to do about it?
At the very least, citizens should insist that Congress immediately cut subsidies for fossil-fuels and implement effective measures for quickly converting to emission-free power sources.
David Kyler
Center for a Sustainable Coast