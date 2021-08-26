I try to be pragmatic about things and still the news of the coming fees for recycling collection in Glynn County was, at first, a disappointment.
It is no secret that the global demand for our trash is down (hence the new fees) and that a great deal of what is submitted for recycling ends up in a landfill (or worse).
Additionally, you can’t expect a business to operate at a loss for long. If the collection agency has no buyer for its “wares,” well, pretty soon there is no collection. Like it or not, these are just the facts that have led us to the present situation.
I am left with questions:
• For those who pay for the service, what percentage (if any) will actually be recycled? Are we to understand that well-meaning citizens should pay for the honor of having their good intentions likely redirected into the landfill or can the service validate the extra expense, somehow? I encourage all who are interested to ask this question of the provider.
• Is it time to scrap this farce entirely and look to other means of waste reduction? Some very interesting work is being done to capture fuel-oil from carbon-based materials.
Perhaps the city or county could find a market willing to buy our trash instead of the present, dubious option.
Finally, it seems that this is another call for us to practice the first and second of the famous “Three Rs” — reduce and reuse because at present, recycle seems to be retired.
Aaron Bell
Brunswick