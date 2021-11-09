I’m a retired teacher of English, history and theater arts who moved to Brunswick from Massachusetts 16 years ago.
When I first arrived, every word Eugenia Price wrote went through my mind straight into my heart, and I came to love the South, its people, its ways. I learned that Southerners love the land, are fervently religious, distrust government, are patriotic, independent, protective of their rights and honor their ancestors. But there is discord, and our society is the loser.
Some today even condemn the Confederate soldier. Why? Put yourself in the position of a Southern man in 1860. Northern troops are invading his newly born country, threatening his home, his family. What is he to do? Is there any question? He is obligated to defend his home. It is what a man must do.
This man is the ancestor of many proud Southern families, people who rightly honor his courage and commitment to them and their homes. He was no different than anyone who puts on a uniform today. He did his duty.
The monument that stands in Hanover Square is dedicated to the Confederate soldier for his commitment to defend his home. As the Good Book tells us, “Do not judge lest ye be judged.” How can we in good conscience condemn the Southern soldier for not knowing future standards of right and wrong, for defending his home and family? He deserves to be honored.
We do the best we can with what we know. So did that man in 1860. Afford him the respect he deserves.
Richard Watson
Brunswick