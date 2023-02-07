I think it is time for our local state representatives to read the room. Their response to HB 44, HB 45, HB 161 and HB 135 — commonsense gun regulations — as unnecessary is way off the mark. They are very much needed in Georgia as well as the rest of the country.

It does not limit gun ownership but gun ownership responsibility. One has to only read the news to witness the increase in gun violence, especially where children are involved. How many children have to be killed or injured before we address the problem of how these children are obtaining these weapons? Putting more resources into school security and law enforcement only addresses the after-effects of children having access to a gun.

City takes aim at illegal trash disposal

It’s a problem all over the county and not uncommon across the country, but City Manager Regina McDuffie hopes to appeal to Brunswick residents to keep the city clean by not disposing of their trash on the sidewalks and medians.

Mended Hearts chapter being established locally

Southeast Georgia Health System is launching a local community chapter of Mended Hearts International (MHI), the largest peer-to-peer cardiovascular patient support network that provides education, support and hope to all types of cardiovascular patients and their caregivers.