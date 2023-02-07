I think it is time for our local state representatives to read the room. Their response to HB 44, HB 45, HB 161 and HB 135 — commonsense gun regulations — as unnecessary is way off the mark. They are very much needed in Georgia as well as the rest of the country.
It does not limit gun ownership but gun ownership responsibility. One has to only read the news to witness the increase in gun violence, especially where children are involved. How many children have to be killed or injured before we address the problem of how these children are obtaining these weapons? Putting more resources into school security and law enforcement only addresses the after-effects of children having access to a gun.