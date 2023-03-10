Thanks to the editorial team for bringing attention to the importance of responsible gun ownership and secure gun storage. It is not unlawful in Georgia for an adult to leave unsecured firearms accessible to unsupervised minors. Georgia House Bill 161, the Pediatric Safe Storage Act, is trying to change that by requiring firearms to be securely stored so they cannot be accessed by minors. Firearms are the leading cause of death for children and teens in Georgia and in the U.S., and HB 161 would help address this.

Mary L. Steudle

More from this section

Lover's Oak gets preventative treatment

Lover's Oak gets preventative treatment

Sandy Colhard’s normally quiet stretch of Albany Street was far from peaceful Tuesday morning as tree care experts from Savannah performed some preventative maintenance on Lover’s Oak.

Terry Creek Outfall cleanup continues

Terry Creek Outfall cleanup continues

Huge piles and stacks of granite stone, concrete block and other materials continue to grow east of Pinova Inc. as work continues on a new outfall canal that drains the property formerly owned by Hercules.