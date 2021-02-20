I have to take back everything bad I ever said about our hospital. I got a call about a month ago, and a very nice lady told me that my doctor — she is in the hospital system — had recommended me for the COVID-19 vaccine and would I like to get it. Naturally, I immediately agreed, and she made me an appointment for the next week.
I went there at the appointed time and was immediately taken in, filled out a one sheet questionnaire, and as I returned that was given a seat by a very nice nurse who did the deed. My appointment for the second shot three weeks later had already been made and was included on my shot card.
It took maybe 15 minutes total.
I went back for my second shot. Since I had to take my wife to the hospital to work — she volunteers in the gift shop — I was close to an hour early, but figured I’d drop in anyway and see. No problem at all. Once again, I filled out the sheet — this time I had to sit and wait for maybe 10 minutes — then was ushered to a seat with a nurse, got the shot, and headed out the door for a coffee. It was all very impressively efficient.
Nick Grynkewich
St. Simons Island