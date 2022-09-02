I was saddened to read the Aug. 28 issue of The Brunswick News of the death of an employee of the Southeast Georgia Health System. As stated in the paper, this is the second death of employees crossing Parkwood Drive this year. It is high time that something be done to try to prevent this from ever happening again. No one should be subjected to the dangers of injury or death when going to or leaving their place of employment. Why should employees of the SGHS have to go to or from their vehicles in bad weather? Why should they have to be concerned about irresponsible drivers hitting them? The health teams at our hospital are there to help mend and heal people, and not to put their own lives in danger.
One possible solution would be to construct a covered crosswalk from the hospital to the employee parking area on the other side of Parkwood Drive. In my opinion, the better solution would be for the hospital to erect a multi story parking garage for employee’s behind the hospital. This solution has several advantages: eliminating the need for workers to cross Parkwood Drive, giving the employees shelter from inclement weather and more security for the employees getting to their vehicles.