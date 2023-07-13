Hope is not a belief, it is a way of acting. Hope recognizes the possibility within every moment. Our humanity and inherent goodness are quite capable of radical redemption. The recovery of lost wisdom is now more urgent than any acquisition of new knowledge.

Many are lost and abandoned, yet we have not prayed for wisdom. We were created to extend the mind of God, yet the projection of our manifest values into the future portends hell on Earth: thought systems based in fear and greed, utterly inadequate to contain the encroaching disintegration. Creative solutions are suppressed by layers of mendacious opinion.

