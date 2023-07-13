Hope is not a belief, it is a way of acting. Hope recognizes the possibility within every moment. Our humanity and inherent goodness are quite capable of radical redemption. The recovery of lost wisdom is now more urgent than any acquisition of new knowledge.
Many are lost and abandoned, yet we have not prayed for wisdom. We were created to extend the mind of God, yet the projection of our manifest values into the future portends hell on Earth: thought systems based in fear and greed, utterly inadequate to contain the encroaching disintegration. Creative solutions are suppressed by layers of mendacious opinion.
We are too late on the rain forests, too late on climate change, and if nuclear war comes billions will starve, yet we have long since turned these horrific matters over to a bellicose, venal and robotic RepubliCrat corporatocracy and gone off to amuse and consume ourselves to death. Lacking wisdom, our science has dissected nature and exploited her for resource extraction and commodification until we are at the end of our rope.
To be content in our peace and security while others live under war and poverty makes us sociopaths. We fail to comprehend the consequences of our omissions, our moral ignorance, the only species on Earth to intentionally destroy its own habitat. Our legacy may turn out to be but garbage and radiation. What is next is beyond our ability to conceive.
What comes not of love comes of fear. A miracle is a shift in perception.