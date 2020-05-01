My heart sang as I recently read that Bidet Firms may finally be getting their just do. Interest seemed to surface when the coronavirus appeared creating a rush for toilet tissue. Let me tell you why bidets should be installed in all nursing homes, new home construction and all private homes of choice.
When colon rectal cancer nearly killed my husband, along with radiation , the saving grace was a bidet — like a sitz bath. So safe with your feet on the floor. He was able to sit in that cool water with a little baking soda and sooth his wounds and the pain from the burns left him. Healing was rapid. Other great uses for the bidet: after childbirth as a sitz bath to sooth and heal the stitches, for aging folks who can take a “bird bath without the worry of falling in a shower or tub. It just feels good. A strong plus is that It provides hygiene for both men and women. If you used a bidet once, you will wonder how you ever lived without one.
Devy Eyler
Jekyll Island