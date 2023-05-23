On May 13 I had the privilege as a Vietnam veteran to go on the Honor Flight from Brunswick to Washington, D.C. We flew into Baltimore airport and had law enforcement escorts from there and throughout D.C., who did an excellent job getting us through traffic. We toured the Iwo Jima, Vietnam, Korean and WWII monuments and the Navy Museum.
It was a long day, 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., but very appreciated. There were two highlights for me. The first, our youngest son met me at the Vietnam wall, and the last was the crowd meeting us as we disembarked at Brunswick. The people, both civilian and military, at Brunswick were a real surprise.