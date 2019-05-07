I have just returned from the Coastal Georgia honor flight to Washington D.C., and while the memories are still vivid, I want to highlight some unexpected benefits we, the veterans received. Prior to the flight, the veterans attended a luncheon introducing us to our well-trained volunteer guardians, and were gifted with an honor flight blanket created and embroidered by the Brunswick chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution.
After visiting the memorials in Washington D.C. on the Honor Flight day Saturday, as we boarded the flight home, each of us were given a manila envelope that contained many thank you notes from our local elementary, middle and high School students. The efforts of our Georgia teachers, their pupils, and parents, instilling the importance of military service, was expressed in the wide variety of letters that we, the veterans collected. I shall personally embrace these thoughtful inspirational letters, forever.
The massive turnout greeting us as we landed in Brunswick — the Brunswick High School band, the waving flags and cheers — were very uplifting and brought tears to many eyes.
What a day, what a honor and what a memory!
Many thanks to the Coastal Georgia Honor Flight.
Col. Thomas J. Walters, United States Army retired
St. Simons Island