Tom Harry’s letter in your June 29 edition, like Taylor Cooper’s front-page article, belabor the homeless problem, simply wanting it to go away.
Mr. Harry, nor anyone else, suggests any help toward resolution of homelessness. He and those gathered at the Wednesday night meeting simply want the homeless to go away. Problem is, they are not going away. We have had the poor and homeless before the time of Jesus Christ, and we will always have them with us. We have a Christian duty to care for them.
The Well is a ministry of the United Methodist Church. Caring for the poor and homeless at The Well is part of its religious exercise. The Well staff provide these services because they believe they have a religious duty to help the homeless that come to the Well. This belief is rooted in heeding and implementing the words of Jesus Christ: “For I was hungry and you gave me something to eat, I was thirsty and you gave me something to drink, I was a stranger and you invited me in, I needed clothes and you clothed me” (Matthew 25:35-40).
The United Methodist Church takes comfort in the fact that it has formed strong ecumenical relationships with over 80 congregations in our area addressing critical needs of people and families that have very limited resources to meet their health or poverty related needs. Surely the City Commission does not believe that this Christian ministry is a nuisance.