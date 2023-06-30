Tom Harry’s letter in your June 29 edition, like Taylor Cooper’s front-page article, belabor the homeless problem, simply wanting it to go away.

Mr. Harry, nor anyone else, suggests any help toward resolution of homelessness. He and those gathered at the Wednesday night meeting simply want the homeless to go away. Problem is, they are not going away. We have had the poor and homeless before the time of Jesus Christ, and we will always have them with us. We have a Christian duty to care for them.

