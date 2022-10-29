I have worked with the homeless in Atlanta and Brunswick for over a decade. Providing temporary services and places to dwell is helpful but will not fix the problem.
Half a million people are homeless in the United States. Some sleep in shelters, others on the streets; roughly a quarter are children. About a quarter of those is considered chronically homeless, which means they have not had a permanent home in years and often cycle through jails, hospitals and shelters.
Shelters are expensive and have proven to be only a temporary fix over time. Many cities have gone to the housing-first approach. Many cities have found this model more effective than the traditional shelter approach — housing-first places homeless men and women in long-term housing. After a few months, they can get assistance through a social worker to help them with drug and alcohol treatment, mental health evaluations and job training services. Many cities have used this model and reduced homelessness by 72% within 10 years.
Not every homeless person will thrive just because they have a place to live. Some have mental or physical problems that make it challenging to stay off the streets after getting into a home. Others may never be able to support themselves entirely without a community to keep them afloat.
In conclusion, to combat the homeless problem, you need housing, services and a social connection. If we can figure this out, we can end homelessness once and for all.