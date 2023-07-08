It is difficult to see a happy conclusion to Brunswick’s homeless issue. Chronic homelessness is breaking the backs of scores of our most famous cities, from Seattle to San Diego. Denver, Austin, and New York City have lost their downtowns to their homeless environments of open-air drug fairs, foul sidewalks and street violence. Most homeless encampments are filled with mentally ill and drug users in an environment of shoplifting, panhandling and violent confrontations. It is almost impossible to find any city that has solved their homeless problem. From Asheville to Portland to San Francisco, commercial areas have been abandoned to homeless encampments and criminal conduct. Unprotected from commercial shoplifting, stores, shops and restaurants are closing.
Lack of basic safety forces customers and workers to relocate to safer areas. Normally, the tax generators for city funds, abandoned city centers become financial liabilities. Billions of taxpayers’ dollars fuel bureaucratic machineries across America where most of the funding converts to high administrative salaries and ineffective, costly housing programs. The basic issues are drugs and mental illness. Misguided drug legalization protects both the users and the dealers. Mental illness is almost impossible to cure on the street. Shelters only work for the real homeless. In most West Coast cities, the majority of the homeless are refugees from other cities and states. Most efforts to reduce numbers fail as the inflow exceeds the outflow.