Thank you Laurie Volk!
Wednesday, in her presentation about the housing potential for downtown, she stated, “ Crime in downtown Brunswick is more of a mistaken perception instead of reality.” Look at the crime reports for the area and you will mostly see that most crime is domestic, DUI, discovering warrants after a traffic stop, etc.
People who are homeless are far more likely to be victims of crime than perpetrators. True, they can be a nuisance, especially at night when there are no services.
Brunswick Police are often called to get them off of someone’s property, and yes, some beg. Sometimes for a drink or fix and sometimes for a room. However, not everyone who begs on the street is homeless. Many impoverished but housed are trying to get something too.
Homelessness is a reality in every community.
The Well is not drawing homeless downtown. In the past 5 years, over 1,000 guests have utilized the services offered by the churches, civic organizations, and individuals who minister through The Well. Almost all of them are no longer homeless.
More importantly, in our first 3 years, more than 10 died each year. Last year, only four. Care and quick action have saved lives.
To those who want The Well to leave, where would the 90 or so souls we care for daily go every day?
They would return en masse to Newcastle. Better they be getting the help they need instead of kicking them when they are down.
Wright Culpepper
St. Simons Island