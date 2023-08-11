I for one am glad to see City Hall taking a stand against The Well. They have simply been asked to move The Well’s operations out of the main area that anyone passing by has had a real good look at — what The Well attracts to the area. If the clergy really wanted to help those less fortunate, they could all adopt just one individual and that would get most of the truly homeless off of the streets.
Savannah had roughly 200 homeless camping out under the Harry S. Truman Parkway and President Street. They finally had enough of the nasty mess these people were leaving behind. They were given a time frame to leave the area. They then came in and hauled off tons of trash and filth that was left there. And yes, they put up a fence around the cleaned up area. Now just why did the good reverend from Savannah come to Brunswick to seek attention? Looks to me like he was needed in his own city more than here in Brunswick. Perhaps he knew he could draw more attention to himself in a smaller town.