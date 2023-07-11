What comes to mind when you hear the word “homeless?”
Before I worked with the homeless in Atlanta in the early 80’s at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church’s Training and Counseling Center, my image was that of a drunk or an addict that failed the test of life. There are so many stories behind each face, each with a unique journey that has placed them in this precarious position: some making a bad decision, some with chronic issues, others forced by circumstances beyond their control.
Here in Brunswick, we are currently facing a crisis, a defining moment in our city’s history and character. The dilemma of homelessness in an American city is a given. The question is: How do you deal with it? At the stopgap effort tent on G Street, I have heard a variety of stories that belie a simplistic image of a “homeless person”:
A woman fleeing from an abusive husband who had no connections.
An older man, a diabetic, whose insulin needs refrigeration, but no place to keep it.
A young pregnant girl struggling to keep her baby.
A young man from rural Georgia who came seeking employment.
That is a small sample of the stories I have heard. My point is that these are people worthy of respect and compassion. I ask that we not ignore them or sweep them aside to make your view of life more comfortable. Let’s be creative and compassionate in how we treat persons who happen to be homeless in our community.