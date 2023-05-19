Thanks for the classifieds. My eyes are often attracted to the longing looks of the dogs. Ones we have had we joyfully remember — Von Lowslung, Henry and Sally.
Then there was Ben, adopted at birth, now 34 — obviously not a dog, but a loving son. They have all had their issues.
As we have followed the news of the homeless situation, I know that hearts have gone out for those seen in our community, wandering and sitting on corners with signs and longing looks, at some times like the canines pictured in the paper — all having names and descriptions of their likes and behavior. I’ve imagined their pictures there.
As people respond, I pray they will all find loving homes where their hurts can be healed and hope can be restored — both canines and humans, especially the humans.