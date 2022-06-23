I am a Brunswickian, born and bred. Unfortunately, I feel like an alien in my hometown. I have no say so in the decisions made in our community. Instead, I am told to shut up and go along with the status quo of the day.
Now, I may not be the sharpest tack in the box but it does not take a rocket scientist to see that the emperor has no clothes. Whenever “the city” knows they cannot get a vote to accomplish their agenda, they simply resort to political subterfuge. Simply put, removing our Confederate monument is akin to desecrating a cemetery. It was placed humbly by still grieving women who had lost husbands, sons , fathers and brothers. They matter.
This push to destroy history is described best by George Orwell. “The most effective way to destroy a people is to deny and obliterate their own understanding of their history.”
Some things are worth standing up for regardless of the repercussions. Our country is dying and it is by design. Pray for wisdom, strength and courage. We’re going to need them.
Cynthia Moyers
Brunswick