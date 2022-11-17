Each generation leaves its legacy. I have walked by many a statue and frankly admired the workmanship rather than the reason for it. History and reality often have their conflicts mainly for lack of knowing what occurred and the basis for whatever was constructed or written at the time. We don’t have to agree with what was created in the past, but we have no right to destroy what they believed at the time. In our ignorance in desiring to destroy would forever erase what occurred. We have no right to do this nor any good reason for even thinking it. Hate or love what they did 100 years ago, but remember it so it doesn’t occur again or benefit from it because it gave you thought. The fact that today one may be offended is hardly justification for elimination.
We are presently leaving our wake on these troubled waters. Years from now others will view our successes and failures, our writings and even our monuments, whether they be statues or buildings. History is to be preserved and absorbed.