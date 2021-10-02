History repeats itself, and it’s all about the money — taxes, states’ rights and big federal government.
The root cause of the Civil War was not slavery, but taxation — the Tariff of 1828 and the “Force Bill” of 1833. The South produced and exported most of the goods in America, and under the tariffs paid about 75% of all taxes.
Lincoln repeatedly stated that he had no intention to challenge slavery but did champion a return to high import taxes that benefited his constituency in the North. The Corwin Amendment protected the institution of slavery. The first shots were fired over taxation. The north was blocking the Charleston port.
Fast forward to today. The federal government wants a trillion dollar socialist bill disguised as infrastructure to secure votes. Who’s going to pay for it? The taxpayer.
Illegal immigrants are pouring across the southern border along with the cartels. Why? Votes for the big federal government. States are fighting for their rights.
The federal government is mandating masks, and the states want personal choice. The federal government wants to take voting rights away from the states.
States’ rights vs. big federal government — history repeats itself.
Allen Marshall
Darien