We applaud your editorial, “Support efforts to preserve Brunswick’s past.”
As you say, “a big part of the history can be found in its neighborhoods.”
The same is true for all of Glynn County so the timing of your editorial couldn’t be better to let the public know that our oldest neighborhood, German Village, is now being threatened, just as Glynn Haven and Jewtown have been over the past two years.
Let’s protect the precious oak trees, one lane country roads, and safe places in these neighborhoods for generations to come.
Jane Fraser
Sea Island