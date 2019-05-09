We applaud your editorial, “Support efforts to preserve Brunswick’s past.”

As you say, “a big part of the history can be found in its neighborhoods.”

The same is true for all of Glynn County so the timing of your editorial couldn’t be better to let the public know that our oldest neighborhood, German Village, is now being threatened, just as Glynn Haven and Jewtown have been over the past two years.

Let’s protect the precious oak trees, one lane country roads, and safe places in these neighborhoods for generations to come.

Jane Fraser

Sea Island

More from this section

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Flames lick roof as house engulfed by fire

Fire gutted a vacant house shortly before 11 a.m. Friday, leaving fire crews working hard through noon to extinguish the flames and make sure they did not spread to nearby trees or the neighboring business.

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

Robo Call ESPLOST information false

This past week, I received a telephonic Robo Call from someone stating he represented the Glynn County Republican Party. There surely must be a parallel universe with a similar name since that call was nothing but false accusations and lies about ESPLOST 3.