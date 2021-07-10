I read with interest the lead article Tuesday on the hiring of Jeff Chapman for county manager. Why did we taxpayers pony up some $17,000 for advice on the selection process only to have our investment negated when some commissioners opted to ignore the proposed protocol for hiring?
I would like to suggest that perhaps the county commissioners who elected Chapman return the thousands of taxpayer dollars that were paid to the consulting firm. Mr. Chapman did not even apply for the position, but other candidates did. He did not meet the minimum qualification of having a college degree.
I understand that he did a fine job as our tax commissioner — kudos to him. However, the responsibilities for the county manager far exceed responsibilities of the tax commissioner.
For example, the tax commission’s $1.8 million budget is a pittance of the $144 million county budget. Managing 15 employees is relatively easy when compared to 940 employees.
We can remedy this mistake. Open the hiring process again and follow all protocols.
Martha Dismer
St. Simons Island