Wow! Those were high tides this past weekend.
Roads were inundated, drainage ditches filled and my backyard was flooded. Each year, the fall tides seem to be getting higher and higher, and this year was the highest I’ve seen. We were fortunate we didn’t have high winds or a storm to increase the flooding.
The new infrastructure bill, nicknamed Build Back Better, now awaiting the president’s signature, designates $47 billion for climate resilience intended to help communities like ours prepare for this new age of extreme fires, floods and storms.
Yet, our congressman, Buddy Carter, voted against this bill. None of our county commissioners have proposed doing anything about sea level rise, and at least one county commissioner doesn’t even believe that sea level rise is a real thing.
Let’s talk to our congressman and our commissioners, and hold their feet to the fire until they take positive action to prepare our community for climate change.
Philip L. Graitcer
St. Simons Island