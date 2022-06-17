Hotels are full and airports are crowded with vacation goers paying very high prices for airfares. These are the same people complaining about the high cost of gas.
Maybe you should stop complaining about high gas prices and hold off on that vacation until it is more affordable. This option would allow you plenty of money to pay that higher gas bill. Also instead of blaming our president blame the petroleum companies for not drilling more even though they hold more drilling licenses (34% more licenses issued under Biden first year than Trump first year). The oil companies do not want to drill, drill, drill because they are making very high profits now. Maybe what our Congress needs to do is impose a windfall profit tax on the oil companies this year and one way or another return this money to the American tax payer at tax time.
Because I am retired and own a motorbike, the high gas prices do not affect me much, but I empathize with those who have to go to work each day and support a family. However, I urge these folks to stop blaming our president for things that are beyond his control. European inflation is over 8%, Thailand is over 7%, almost double from prior months. Inflation is a world problem exasperated by the war in Ukraine, COVID and globalization.
Nathan Russo
St. Simons Island