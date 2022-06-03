Another mass shooting leaves me in panic over what appears to be a national epidemic. I was born into a time when 85% of American families owned a gun and mass shootings were unheard of outside of gang warfare.
Why is this? It is my theory that the youth of today live in a surreal world where too little of their life is based on real, hands-on experience and too much on unproven hearsay. They eat meat but have never killed the source. They are permitted to display anti-social outbursts because our society doesn’t permit physical suppression of them. They act out aggressive behavior with video games until it becomes reality, which morphs into insanity. In the insane state they no longer can separate reality from a video game.
I have owned guns all of my life. Each for its own function. I carried a real “assault rifle” in Korea called a BAR. It only had a 20-round mag and was used for some serious assaulting. I personally see no need in a civilian world for a mag capacity of over 10 rounds either for hunting or home defense. Higher capacity mags should require the same federal permit as for automatic weapons. Availability of only lower capacity mags would reduce the carnage. The NRA is doing their friends no favor in not supporting this law change.
I stand by my position that every American citizen, capable of reason, should own a gun. A gun is an insurance policy against becoming a slave of any person or state. Liberty or death is every armed citizen’s option.
Bob Hilton
Brunswick