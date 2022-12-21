A recent letter writer bemoaned what he saw as a lack of support from the Glynn County GOP in the recent runoff election for U.S. Senate, which saw former UGA football star Herschel Walker challenge incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock for a full six-year term.

I am not a member of the Glynn GOP, and have no insight into their decision-making process. However, could it be that their decision not to actively support Herschel Walker’s candidacy stemmed from the fact that he was an abysmal candidate? This was, after all, the man who infamously said, in response to a question about air pollution, “Don’t we have enough trees already?”

