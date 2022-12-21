A recent letter writer bemoaned what he saw as a lack of support from the Glynn County GOP in the recent runoff election for U.S. Senate, which saw former UGA football star Herschel Walker challenge incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock for a full six-year term.
I am not a member of the Glynn GOP, and have no insight into their decision-making process. However, could it be that their decision not to actively support Herschel Walker’s candidacy stemmed from the fact that he was an abysmal candidate? This was, after all, the man who infamously said, in response to a question about air pollution, “Don’t we have enough trees already?”
The only reason Herschel Walker was in this race was that former President Trump, who wanted a “Yes Man,” badgered the poor guy until he gave in, despite warnings from family and friends who knew such a race would be a debacle. He was in no way qualified to be a U.S. Senator.
Sometimes we have to put the country before party. Otherwise, we will turn into the Hatfields and McCoys, blindly shooting at each other with no rational reason for doing so.
The letter writer was right about one thing: This was one of the most consequential elections in Georgia history. Thank God Herschel lost — 1.7 million Georgians already embarrassed our state by giving him as many votes as he got.