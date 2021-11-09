The annual fundraiser, the Fête for Haiti, was another success. On behalf of the board of directors, officers and members of Helping Hugs, Inc., I want to thank our community and our wonderful businesses that have been so supportive of the people of Haiti. We are now eager to begin a new year with the funds you have provided.
What will we do with the funds raised? We will continue to drill wells and bring life-sustaining clean water to communities in need. Students at three schools will receive an education. The power at these schools will be converted from a generator to solar. A hypertension project will continue by providing medicine and funds for a visiting nurse. Other programs that provide a sustainable economic future will be studied for implementation.
I invite you to keep up with our projects in Haiti through our website: www.helpinghugsinc.org. Contact us there, if you would like to receive a copy of our newsletter.
Thank you and may God bless you all.
Bob Hochwald
President, Helping Hugs Inc.