In this day and age of disobedience and disrespect for our police, many ask “Why did the police shoot him?” Well, reading the front page of the July 28 issue of The News gives some answer to that question.
When I read about a policeman directing the safe flow of traffic from an event at Selden Park while also searching for a vehicle suspected of having an armed occupant, my concern focused on him — the policeman! It seems to me that the policeman took the right action in addressing his weapon toward the threat and instructing the driver of the vehicle to pull out of traffic.
It was a simple order from an authorized officer risking himself to protect the public. But the driver refused to obey the police officer and in fact fled from him endangering innocent citizens.
My question is not “Why did the police shoot?” because he in fact did not shoot. My question is “Why did he not shoot?”
If our society is to get back to an atmosphere of safety in our communities, we must support our police and encourage them to take the action necessary to deal with the lawless element in our communities.
Please allow me to also address the issue that some people at this Selden Park event know names and facts about the criminals involved. They have an obligation to our entire community to share what they know with the police. By doing so, we help each other make our community a safer place to live.