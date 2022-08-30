In this day and age of disobedience and disrespect for our police, many ask “Why did the police shoot him?” Well, reading the front page of the July 28 issue of The News gives some answer to that question.

When I read about a policeman directing the safe flow of traffic from an event at Selden Park while also searching for a vehicle suspected of having an armed occupant, my concern focused on him — the policeman! It seems to me that the policeman took the right action in addressing his weapon toward the threat and instructing the driver of the vehicle to pull out of traffic.

