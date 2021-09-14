What happened to patriotism — the love and commitment of a country’s citizens to each other’s welfare?
Our personal freedoms and right to make choices for ourselves are sacred in this country. I strongly support those rights. However, there’s a delicate balance between exercising our individual rights and the impact our decisions have on others.
In the COVID vaccine debate, so much has been said about individual rights. Historically, our country’s greatest moments came when we made sacrifices for the greater good. Many viral diseases like COVID were conquered in the last 60 years by near 100% vaccination of potential victims. This required people, personally or on behalf of their minor children, to take a small risk of a negative vaccine reaction so that our society could thrive with less disease and death.
Viruses need hosts to spread. Viruses follow the path of least resistance into people who have little or no immunity. Infected bodies become virus factories. An unvaccinated person has made a choice that can have unintended consequences of disease and death if that person transmits the disease to someone else. Yes, a vaccinated person can do the same, but it is less likely, and the vaccinated person has decided to protect him- or herself as well as others.
Patriots should exercise their choice and step forward to help break the disease chain by voluntarily taking a vaccine. It’s a small personal risk to help our country return to a safer and more normal state.
Drew Gahagen
Brunswick