The Shore Protection Act (SPA) needs revision. On that point, we agree with the Georgia DNR. However, the current proposal to amend the SPA is not the right way to go about it.
HB 445 is not much different from HB 271, which was tabled in 2017 because it failed to improve the law by employing the scientific knowledge gained from a DNR funded study on sea level rise and coastal erosion rates.
There is one glaring difference — a paragraph exempting Sea Island from SPA regulations. This suspicious insertion prompted the Center for a Sustainable Coast to submit an “open records” request to learn from where it originated and how the DNR ended up defending such flawed legislation.
Thanks to Georgia’s open records law and DNR staff’s compliance with it, we received hundreds of pages of email and other documentation about the nefarious behind-the-scenes activities which brought about the “Sea Island carve out.” Due to the prompt analysis of these documents by Brunswick News reporter, Wes Wolfe, the public has received timely notice that Sea Island Company used their political clout — manipulated by former public officials who are now lavishly paid as lobbyists — to create unfair and unprecedented exemptions for Sea Island property.
Georgians must not allow special interests to get profitable favors that undermine environmental law at the public’s expense.
Please call your senators and tell them to vote no on HB445 or to table it, subject to legitimate public review.
Karen Grainey
Center for a Sustainable Coast