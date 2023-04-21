With law enforcement and the district attorney having completed their Trenton Lehrkamp investigations, and five people now headed into the legal system, let’s recall that many innocent teens, parents and family members were unjustly named and stained on social media, when police due diligence has ultimately deemed them not to have been involved.

As a result, innocent kids have had to lay low and in some instances stay away from school due to the shade thrown their way. Good parents have grieved and been publicly humiliated for what turned out to be about others, not them.

More from this section

FBI agent remembered decades after his death

FBI agent remembered decades after his death

FBI Special Agent Benjamin P. Grogan was honored Thursday in a ceremony in Palmetto Cemetery where he was buried in 1986 after suspected bank robbers killed him and his partner, fellow Special Agent Jerry Dove.

Pinova still shut down after fire

Pinova still shut down after fire

Production at the Pinova wood resin plant in Brunswick remained shut down Tuesday as environmental cleanup crews worked at the site of a massive weekend fire and the state fire marshal worked to investigate its cause.

Legislators speak to Brunswick Kiwanis

Legislators speak to Brunswick Kiwanis

Stepping into his first term representing the Third District in the Georgia Senate, Mike Hodges felt like he was more prepared for some parts of the job than others.