With law enforcement and the district attorney having completed their Trenton Lehrkamp investigations, and five people now headed into the legal system, let’s recall that many innocent teens, parents and family members were unjustly named and stained on social media, when police due diligence has ultimately deemed them not to have been involved.
As a result, innocent kids have had to lay low and in some instances stay away from school due to the shade thrown their way. Good parents have grieved and been publicly humiliated for what turned out to be about others, not them.
I would ask that at least a few folks reach out to the innocent and apologize for the grief that was caused them and for incorrectly tarring their family names. A tragic incident took place in our community, but many who have been cleared of wrongdoing are stuck having to process the unfair scarlet letter foisted upon them by otherwise good members of their own community. It’s not my place to request that they receive apologies, but I’m requesting it just the same. Seems right to me. If you see fit, please quietly reach out to them and express your compassion. No doubt it will be welcome and healing.