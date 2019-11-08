As American history has gone alongside were U.S. Marines in every clime and place. Men and women from big cities, middle America farms, beach towns, northwest timber country, western ranches and Native American reservations.
They come from all backgrounds and professions — student, teacher, laborer, banker, high school football star, All-American wrestler, police officer, poet, illustrator, musician, farmer, engineer, cook, attorney and truck driver. All looking for a higher calling, one that would make them reach deep inside their gut like never before. Mental and physical challenge that only a few and proud can endure. Some will make the ultimate sacrifice for God, Country and fellow Marines.
Marines from every ethnic group who train, work and fight together. A lean, mean, green, amphibious fighting machine dedicated to support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies foreign and domestic.
Referred to as leathernecks, devil dogs and jarheads. Answering the warrior’s call in locales like Nassau, Derna, Tripoli, Chapultepec, Belleau Wood, Guadalcanal, Tarawa, Iwo Jima, Inchon, Chosin, Khe Sahn, Hue, Grenada, Kuwait City, Baghdad, Fallujah, Kandahar and Marjah.
Standing watch on U.S. military ships and at U.S. embassies. Undertaking peacekeeping missions in Beirut and Kosovo. Responding to humanitarian needs in Haiti and Indonesia.
Shortly after he became Commandant of the Marine Corps, General David Berger stated, “We are an elite force, we can’t afford mediocrity.” So on Nov 10, 2019, Marines will celebrate 244 years of honor, courage and commitment to keep America great.
Happy Birthday Marines.
Frank Klonoski
St. Simons Island