I don’t know about you but I’ve just about had enough of these clowns infesting every branch of our — OUR — government! When COVID began rearing its ugly head this administration wasted no time in implementing harsh, restricting rules and regulations. Don’t gather in churches, Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings were out, mask-up 24/7, get the two-shot vaccine along with the magic boosters. We locked and shut down and eviscerated this economy, not to mention millions thrown into the depths of despair. That was COVID.
The gorilla in the room today is monkeypox. Despite knowing where and how 99% of the infections were occurring, our esteemed CDC soft-pedaled some benign generic warnings. They knew that monkeypox was swinging its way with a vengeance within the male homosexual community who were having unrestricted, unrestrained sex with multiple partners and full-out orgies. Rather than calling out the offending monkeypoxers, the CDC, by their own admission, said they didn’t want to “stigmatize” this group of people.