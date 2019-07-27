I am absolutely convinced of the worthy intentions of Hand in Hand in proposing to convert Harper’s Joy into housing for the homeless. However, I am equally convinced that they have made a critical error in pursuing this project clandestinely and without community involvement.
In a 30-year career focused on bringing people with disparate interests together to accomplish common goals, I relied on one key principle: To achieve success, you must consider the interests of all stakeholders. Hand in Hand correctly identified one key stakeholder, i.e., the chronically homeless. However, they inadvertently or deliberately ignored the interests of the other key stakeholder, i.e., neighbors of the proposed facility.
Evidence of this includes: 1) putting the property under contract in May but waiting until late July to inform the neighborhood, 2) neglecting to perform an impact study, and stating that there are no plans to perform one, 3) selectively using “apples to oranges” statistics to demonstrate the benefits to the community, and 4) stating, “We were surprised how this met all our needs” without acknowledging the needs of the neighborhood.
Homelessness is a serious problem with wide-ranging impact. However, success in attacking the problem will be more likely if the “solution” isn’t forced upon a group with no say in the matter. Hand in Hand would be well advised to delay this project and work with the neighborhood to find a solution that considers the interests of all; to do otherwise invites hostility and decreases the likelihood for success.
Jan Galloway
Brunswick