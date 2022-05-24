I’m a gun owner.
Don’t hunt anymore — hand not steady; eyes not so sharp. But, boy do I applaud those who can and do! Respect, too, for those legally owning firearms for other purposes.
But, our nation is assassinating itself in a catastrophe of gun violence. On the street, in schools, malls, public parks, behind closed doors, from car to car and back.
The National Rifle Association spends more than $5 million a year on direct contributions to the campaign funds of our U.S. Congress. Add in “charity” payments to 501c3 outfits and ring up another $2 to $3 mil. Don’t forget the phalanx of lobbyists on Capitol Hill. They’re on the gravy train, too. Yearly!
Benefactors of this NRA largess consistently vote against any measure which would create comprehensive background checks for gun purchases and for establishing limits on semiautomatic long guns and super-magazines of bullets for them.
We know about gun violence: We see reports of it daily. We’re all a little numb to the numbers.
Mass shootings? Sure, we are sorrowful for a day or two at the senseless loss of life. But we get numb again to the reports of shooting in a neighborhood where 17 shell casings from a 9mm handgun are found on the ground and bullets embedded in the walls of an occupied dwelling.
Numb, unless someone we know, friend or family member, becomes a shooter or victim.
Solution? None, until voters hold these political employees of the NRA accountable. Ask the candidates where they stand. Make them answer.
Dave Alexander
St. Simons Island