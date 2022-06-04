If President Biden had done his homework, he would know that 70% of Americans killed by guns are killed with pistols, not rifles. Banning AR-15s and other “assault” weapons (which he can’t define) won’t make a difference in our overall crime rates and will cause Americans to rally together against government officials hell bent on taking away our Second Amendment rights.
A much better solution is to apply some common-sense solutions learned in the Texas shootings to protecting our schools and our children. First, limit the number of entry doors to the schools and keep them locked, guarded or secured at all times. Second, equip every classroom with security cameras so school officials and police can instantly and continuously see what is going on in each classroom. Third, equip every school with a response kit consisting of protective shields, pass keys, breaker bars, sledge hammers, first aid materials, etc. And, finally, improve police training for active shooter events to avoid the horrible mistakes the police made in Texas.
These changes are not that expensive, can be implemented rapidly and will prove effective. The question now is whether congress can come together to implement these simple, cost-effective ideas.
Ralph Bennett
Brunswick